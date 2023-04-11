An English animal shelter has announced that they have taken in a dog named Coco and is undergoing an alcohol withdrawal treatment at their facility, according to reports.

Coco is undergoing canine alcohol withdrawal at Woodside Animal Welfare Trust in Plymouth, England, after his owner and canine friend both died recently, the shelter said on Facebook.

Coco, believed to be a spaniel and chocolate lab mix, arrived at the shelter earlier this year along with another "canine pal" after his owner died, CBS News reported.

However, soon after they arrived, they both were "quickly unwell," the shelter wrote on Facebook. Both dogs started to suffer from "fits," and while a vet was able to provide emergency care, Coco's companion died.

"Coco continued to be seriously unwell and required round the clock care. It became clear that he was suffering from symptoms that all pointed to alcohol withdrawal," the shelter posted on Facebook. "He spent four weeks sedated to help with his withdrawal symptoms and to reduce the risk of further fits."

On April 4, the shelter gave an update and said that Coco is now "out of danger" and has weaned off his medication.

While Coco's starting to act more normally, he's not yet ready for adoption, they said, adding that "he is still very anxious at times,” the post added.

"No-one knows the specifics on how these dogs got into the situation with alcohol but we do know that without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heartbreaking ordeal," the shelter said.

Helen Lecointe, the sanctuary manager of Woodside Animal Sanctuary, told Newsweek that the shelter is hoping to find a new home for Coco in the Plymouth area, so he can carry on being treated by the same vet.

The American Kennel Club says dogs have a similar reaction to alcohol as humans, although the impact of drinking it is usually "mild,” CBS News reported.

"Dogs should never drink beer brewed for humans," the American Kennel Club says. "Beer contains alcohol, and alcohol is toxic for dogs. Even a little beer can cause alcohol poisoning, especially if the dog is small."

If dogs do consume alcohol, the ASPCA says that they could experience a number of symptoms, including vomiting, diarrhea, central nervous system depression, tremors or even death.

"Under no circumstances should your pet be given any alcohol," ASPCA says.

