An Amazon delivery driver reunited with the woman he rescued.

Diane Georgelos had fallen on the stairs while carrying multiple grocery bags inside her Florida home. She didn’t have her phone on her and no one was around to help.

“When I turned, I just literally flew over, hit my side into the wall of the garage, hit my back, part of my head,” she told WINK.

Kellen Berger, an Amazon driver who was dropping off packages at Georgelos' home, heard her call for help and came to the rescue.

He brought her upstairs, where he wrapped her foot, put away her perishable groceries and called an ambulance for her.

“He just knelt down to me in a very nurturing, caring way, very face-to-face. ‘What can I do for you?’” Gerogelos recalled.

“I didn't want to leave her unattended. So as soon as I heard the sirens, I knew it was all good. Then I could go,” Berger recalled.

After the whole ordeal, Gerogelos said she wanted to meet her hero in a proper fashion. When WINK brought the pair together, she called Berger “a godsend.”

Related Stories