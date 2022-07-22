A grieving California family is searching for two good Samaritans who rescued two young girls from a car wreck that killed their mother.

Bonnie Baum Roth was taking her two daughters to a dance competition when she lost control of her SUV and slammed down an embankment in southern San Diego County, authorities said. The 35-year-old mom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Left inside the mangled car were daughters Moxie, 9, and Roxie, 3. After seeing the crash, two unidentified people scrambled to the wreckage, as gas poured from the SUV, and pulled out the two children, their family said.

“The two girls are safe all thanks to the (heroes) who helped them at the scene,” wrote Roth's mother, Cheryl Baum, on a GoFundMe campaign established to help the family. "This has been (an) earth shattering loss to the huge community of people that Bonnie touched in her short amount of time here.”

The good Samaritans comforted the children and covered their mother's body to shield it from view, their grandmother said. "I heard it was very difficult to get them out, the babies were screaming. Anything could have happened to them," Baum told ABC 10.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Roth's vehicle veered to the right and when she over-corrected, it veered to the left and went off the highway.

A memorial service is scheduled for July 31.

