Two Georgia college baseball players were killed in a car crash right after winning a conference tournament championship, according to authorities.

Jacob Brown, 19, and Stephen Bartolotta, 18, both freshman pitchers, were in a head-on collision in west Georgia, and died in the crash on Saturday, the college said in a statement.

According to state troopers, the two young men were in a vehicle that collided with another when one of them attempted to pass.

The other vehicle was driven by Rico Dunn, 25, who was also killed, according to WGCL-TV.

Dunn's brother Nicholos Legon told WAGA-TV the crash happened shortly after their family celebrated his sister's 28th birthday.

"Rico was a very, very, very, very loving, like you just don't understand how loving a young man and he really, really, really enjoyed spending time with the kids, all his nieces and nephews, taking them out fishing and just showing them nature and loving life," Legon told the outlet.

LaGrange College President Susanna Baxter said in a statement that the deaths of Brown and Bartolotta were hard on the team.

The team from LaGrange College won a conference tournament championship just hours prior to the accident. LaGrange won a fifth straight USA South Tournament title with a 10-7 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to the college.

"Coming on the heels of the team's conference championship win yesterday, this news hits our baseball players especially hard," the statement read. "There simply are no words."

