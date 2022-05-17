Two Georgia College Students Killed in Car Crash Hours After Winning Baseball Championship

Human Interest
Team posing for selfies after win
LaGrange College Facebook
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:05 PM PDT, May 17, 2022

Two freshman pitchers were among the three that died in a head-on collision in Georgia.

Two Georgia college baseball players were killed in a car crash right after winning a conference tournament championship, according to authorities.

Jacob Brown, 19, and Stephen Bartolotta, 18, both freshman pitchers, were in a head-on collision in west Georgia, and died in the crash on Saturday, the college said in a statement. 

According to state troopers, the two young men were in a vehicle that collided with another when one of them attempted to pass.

The other vehicle was driven by Rico Dunn, 25, who was also killed, according to WGCL-TV

Dunn's brother Nicholos Legon told WAGA-TV the crash happened shortly after their family celebrated his sister's 28th birthday. 

"Rico was a very, very, very, very loving, like you just don't understand how loving a young man and he really, really, really enjoyed spending time with the kids, all his nieces and nephews, taking them out fishing and just showing them nature and loving life," Legon told the outlet.

LaGrange College President Susanna Baxter said in a statement that the deaths of Brown and Bartolotta were hard on the team.

The team from LaGrange College won a conference tournament championship just hours prior to the accident. LaGrange won a fifth straight USA South Tournament title with a 10-7 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to the college.

"Coming on the heels of the team's conference championship win yesterday, this news hits our baseball players especially hard," the statement read. "There simply are no words."

Related Stories

Climber in Nepal Dies After Triumphant Instagram Post Dedicated to Granddaughter
Ukrainian Pregnant Woman, Baby Die After Russia Bombs Hospital
Skydiving Instructor Dies Day After After Freak Accident Where Parachute Failed to Open on Jump in Texas
New Jersey 18-Year-Old Quarterback Scores 8 Touchdowns 1 Day After Mom Dies of Breast CancerSports

Trending on Inside Edition

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting
1

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Crime
Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department Gifts
Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department Gifts
2

Woman Who Passed Out While Driving Reunited With Passersby Who Saved Her Through Police Department Gifts

Human Interest
'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and Uncle
'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and Uncle
3

'Exorcism' Death of 3-Year-Old Girl Leads to Arrest of Mother, Grandfather and Uncle

Crime
Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside Suitcase
Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside Suitcase
4

Indiana State Police Continue Investigation of Unidentified Boy Found Dead Inside Suitcase

Crime
Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'
Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'
5

Witness Says Accused Buffalo Gunman Came to Supermarket Day Before Massacre: 'Something Was Wrong With Him'

Crime