Climber in Nepal Dies After Triumphant Instagram Post Dedicated to Granddaughter
Antonios Sykaris, an experienced Greek climber, died after "a huge physical and mental effort and lack of additional oxygen."
Antonios Sykaris, an experienced Greek climber, died on Tuesday while hiking in Nepal.
The climber’s death came the day after he posted on Instagram about making it to the top of Mount Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest peak.
Skyaris, 59, said he was dedicating his climb to his to "my little Iris, my granddaughter,” writing "Iris, I am at the top !!!" in his caption.
According to AFP, mountain guide Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said that the climber had become ill while coming down the mountain.
"He died at an altitude of 7,400 meters. We are speaking with his family," Sherpa said.
His official Instagram account said that he died "after a huge physical and mental effort and lack of additional oxygen."
According to expedition organizers, Skyaris’ death is the first recorded fatality of this year's busy Himalayan spring climbing season.
