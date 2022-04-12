Climber in Nepal Dies After Triumphant Instagram Post Dedicated to Granddaughter

Human Interest
Mount DhaulagiriMount Dhaulagiri
Getty Images
By Taneasha White
First Published: 1:31 PM PDT, April 12, 2022

Antonios Sykaris, an experienced Greek climber, died after "a huge physical and mental effort and lack of additional oxygen."

Antonios Sykaris, an experienced Greek climber, died on Tuesday while hiking in Nepal.

The climber’s death came the day after he posted on Instagram about making it to the top of Mount Dhaulagiri, the world’s seventh-highest peak. 

Skyaris, 59, said he was dedicating his climb to his to "my little Iris, my granddaughter,” writing "Iris, I am at the top !!!" in his caption.

According to AFP, mountain guide Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said that the climber had become ill while coming down the mountain. 

"He died at an altitude of 7,400 meters. We are speaking with his family," Sherpa said.

His official Instagram account said that he died "after a huge physical and mental effort and lack of additional oxygen."

According to expedition organizers, Skyaris’ death is the first recorded fatality of this year's busy Himalayan spring climbing season.

Related Stories

Badly Injured Parachute Jumper Rescued From Canadian Mountain After Chute Fails to Open
Lost Hiker in Colorado Mountains Ignores Calls From Rescuers Because He Didn't Recognize the Number
Climber Madeline Baharlou-Quivey’s Body Recovered 5 Days After She Messaged for Help on Colorado Mountain
81-Year-Old Man Attempts to Climb 288 Mountains in Scotland to Honor WifeInspirational

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Why Are Egg, Wheat and Baby Formula Prices Soaring? COVID, Ukraine Crisis and US Draughts Create Perfect Storm
Why Are Egg, Wheat and Baby Formula Prices Soaring? COVID, Ukraine Crisis and US Draughts Create Perfect Storm
1

Why Are Egg, Wheat and Baby Formula Prices Soaring? COVID, Ukraine Crisis and US Draughts Create Perfect Storm

News
Autistic Brother’s Needs Inspire Teen to Invent Special T-Shirt
Autistic Brother’s Needs Inspire Teen to Invent Special T-Shirt
2

Autistic Brother’s Needs Inspire Teen to Invent Special T-Shirt

Human Interest
Brooklyn Subway Shooting: 10 Shot, 19 Others Injured When Man in Gas Mask and Construction Vest Opens Fire
Brooklyn Subway Shooting: 10 Shot, 19 Others Injured When Man in Gas Mask and Construction Vest Opens Fire
3

Brooklyn Subway Shooting: 10 Shot, 19 Others Injured When Man in Gas Mask and Construction Vest Opens Fire

Crime
Gilbert Gottfried, Legendary Comedian and Voice Actor, Dead at 67 After 'Long Illness'
Gilbert Gottfried, Legendary Comedian and Voice Actor, Dead at 67 After 'Long Illness'
4

Gilbert Gottfried, Legendary Comedian and Voice Actor, Dead at 67 After 'Long Illness'

Entertainment
Elderly Ukrainian Woman Shares Story of Sexual Assault by Russian Forces
Elderly Ukrainian Woman Shares Story of Sexual Assault by Russian Forces
5

Elderly Ukrainian Woman Shares Story of Sexual Assault by Russian Forces

News