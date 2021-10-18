The body of climber Madeline Baharlou-Quivey was recovered Sunday, five days after the experienced 29-year-old mountaineer messaged for help because she was stranded on a Colorado mountain, CBS News reported.

The woman’s body was found after midnight by the Alamosa Volunteer Search and Rescue personnel who made the climb from the Spanish Creek side of the peak, according to CBS Denver.

Baharlou-Quivey sent out a distress message Monday evening saying she had been “Cliffed out,” and was in need of help, CBS Denver reported. However, due to a snow storm in the area, she could not be located, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“An approaching winter storm to the rescue area provided a narrow window of time for rescue operations,” rescuers said.

Baharlou-Quivey was located the next day and rescuers determined she had died because of a fall, CBS Denver said. Rescuers could not successfully recover her body due to daylight ending, the harsh terrain and rock fall, reports said.

Baharlou-Quivey’s mother Carlotta Baharlou took to social media after her daughter’s body had been recovered.

“I am so grateful to the search and rescue teams from the state of Colorado for recovering Madeline’s body. It was a nearly impossible task but their skill and experience have allowed us the opportunity to begin healing,” the post read. “Thank you all for your overwhelming support and love over the last several days.”

