Ukrainian Mom Pictured After Maternity Hospital Bombing Dies Along With Unborn Baby

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:52 PM PDT, March 14, 2022

When she realized she had lost her baby, the woman reportedly cried out, “Kill me now!” She died 30 minutes after her child.

A pregnant woman pictured as she was carried from the rubble of a Mariupol maternity hospital after it was bombed by Russian forces last week has died, along with her unborn baby, Ukrainian officials announced Monday.

The woman, who has not been named, was in labor when a missile struck the hospital where she was to give birth.

In disturbing images now seen around the world, she was photographed lying on a stretcher with her hand on her bloodied abdomen.

Drone video shows the shocking fate of the besieged city of Mariupol, with building after building destroyed or ablaze.

More missiles rained down on the capital of Kyiv on Monday. One man was walking in the park when a missile exploded across the street.

Video shows a forklift retrieving a 500-pound, unexploded bomb out of an apartment building. 

