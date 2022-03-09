US Couple With 2 Babies Born via Surrogacy in Ukraine Relies on Strangers to Help Get Them Out

An American couple is breathing a sigh of relief after an exhaustive journey out of Ukraine with their newborn baby.

Michael and Ami Kowalski had gone to Ukraine to have a baby via surrogate, because it’s a lot less expensive than in the United States. On Feb. 25, just hours after war broke out, the surrogate went into labor.

“She actually went into labor in a bomb shelter, you know we were downstairs taking cover and then she delivered in a regular hospital room,” Ami told Inside Edition.

Baby Charlotte was born Feb. 26. When she was just five hours old, the Kowalskis began their trek out of Ukraine, taking not only Charlotte, but a 4-day-old baby girl of another American couple who couldn’t get to Ukraine in time.

“We had two babies. We were trying to take care of them, while all this chaos was going on. It took a village for sure,” Ami said.

With ATMs shut down, Ami and Michael had no cash and had to rely on the kindness of strangers to help them cross into Slovakia.

“Throughout the midst of war and trying to save themselves, they were there for us. They brought us clothes, they brought us food, they made sure we were warm, made sure every step of the way that the babies were safe,” Michael said.

Now back on U.S. soil, baby Charlotte got to meet her big sister, Samantha, for the first time.

“I’m just glad everyone’s safe and everything went well,” Samantha said.

Ami says the most difficult part of the journey was leaving behind the people who were still there helping others get out. The couple has set up a GoFundMe to help the people who helped them get out of Ukraine.

