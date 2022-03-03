California Couple Is Home After Fleeing Ukraine With Baby Born Via Surrogate

The American family forced to flee Ukraine with their newborn baby has finally made it back home.

Doctors Jacob and Jessie Boeckmann were in Kyiv when their Ukrainian surrogate mother gave birth to their daughter, Vivian.

But just days later, they were forced to evacuate and head for the Poland border in a 27-hour journey. Jessie carried their newborn baby, while Jacob carried their bags when traffic came to a standstill.

After navigating the chaos at the border, the Boeckmanns made it to a hotel in Warsaw, then got on a flight home.

Now they are back home in California, where little Vivian is meeting her 2-year-old sister, Mary.

“It’s a weird feeling, ‘cause I was so happy to be home and so happy to see my eldest daughter, but my heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine,” Jessie said.

Related Stories