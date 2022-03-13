Separate Attacks in Ukraine Kill an American Journalist and Dozens at a Military Base
At least 35 people are dead and 135 people have been injured after Russian missiles rained down on a military base in Ukraine, just 15 miles from Poland’s border.
Poland is a NATO ally, which is why it is so concerning that these attacks are so close to the border. The U.S. has been training Ukrainian soldiers at the Polish border since at least 2015.
In a video he posted online, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims almost 13,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the Ukraine invasion began.
Zelenskyy also said Russia lost 1,000 military vehicles, 74 fighter jets and 86 helicopters.
NBC News reports that Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov pointed to trying to destroy foreign shipments of weapons to Ukraine, branding them "legitimate targets."
President Biden so far has sent a total of $1.2 billion in aid to assist Ukraine in the fight against Russia.
An award-winning American journalist and filmmaker has been killed covering the fighting in Ukraine. 51-year-old Brent Renaud was shot in Irpin, Ukraine, just outside of the capital, Kyiv. The New York Times reports Renaud once worked for their company, in addition to HBO and NBC.
The Times noted that Renaud last contributed to the paper in 2015 and was not on assignment for them when he was killed.
On Facebook, head of the Kyiv region police Andriy Nebitov said Russian forces killed Renaud and injured two other journalists, who have been moved to a hospital in the capital. One of them has been identified as Colombian-American photojournalist Juan Arredondo.
Their condition is currently unknown.
