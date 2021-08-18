A California mother and her 18-year-old daughter were killed in a horrific car crash on Friday on their way to Boise State University for move-in-day before the start of fall classes, according to a published report.

Emma Nutter, 18, and her mother Rebecca Haslemann, 50, both of Santa Barbara, were driving along Highway 95 in Malheur County, Oregon, around 11:45 a.m. on Friday when the fatal accident occurred, People reported.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck pulling a loaded cargo trailer had been traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane, for unknown reasons, and collided with a Honda Odyssey van being driven by Haslemann, the Oregon State Police said in a news release.

Oregon State Police Troopers along with emergency personnel responded to the two-vehicle collision.

The driver of the semi-truck, 22-year-old Eric Murwanashyaka of Texas, was transported to a hospital in Idaho with injuries, The Sacramento Bee reported. Both Nutter and Haslemann were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Nutter was entering her freshman year of college.

A GoFundMe established in their honor said described Nutter as an “outgoing and vibrant friend, sister, cousin, niece, and overall amazing person.” “She lived each day to the fullest and touched so many hearts,” the GoFundMe said.

Haslemann was remembered as “a loving teacher, friend, mother, aunt, and wife.” “She treated every student as if they were her own,” the GoFundMe said.

On Aug. 16, Boise State University sent out a message on Twitter to the students and faculty about the heartbreaking tragedy.

“Boise State is saddened by the tragic loss of first-year student Emma Nutter, and her mother Rebecca Haslemann, who died in a vehicle collision while traveling to Boise for school. We are grateful to the first responders in Malheur County, Oregon, who responded to the accident,” the university wrote.

On GoFundMe, messages of heartache have been pouring in from this tremendous loss.

"We are so sad and heartbroken- sending our love and prayers," one person wrote.

"Dear friends and a wonderful family! So sad and please keep them in your prayers?" wrote another.

As of Wednesday, nearly $72,000 had been raised toward the page's goal of $75,000.

Related Stories