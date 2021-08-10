A pregnant California woman and her unborn child were killed in a road-rage and DUI crash on Saturday in the vehicle her boyfriend was allegedly driving, officials said.

The 23-year-old victim was identified as Krista Nichols, who was eight-months pregnant. The suspect in the deadly crash was identified as Miguel Larios, 26, the driver of a 2006 GMC pickup truck, KCAL/KCBS News reported.

Larios was arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, one count of driving under the influence, and one count of child endangerment. His bail is set at $200,000, Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

A 10-year-old boy, who was also a passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Long Beach police said the tragic incident took place just around noon on Saturday, when Larios was driving at a high speed southbound on Long Beach Boulevard with the pregnant woman and 10-year-old boy in the car. Larios was involved in a road-rage incident with another vehicle that went on for several blocks. Police said the driver of the second vehicle attempted to disengage from the confrontation, police said.

During the incident a 45-year-old male who was not involved in the road rage was inside his car, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, when he collided with Larios' truck as he was pulling away from the curb. Larios then lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked truck that was unoccupied, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The Long Beach Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Larios and his passengers to the hospital. Nicols succumbed to her injuries and she and her unborn child died at the hospital, police said, The Los Angeles Times reported.

