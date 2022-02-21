Good Samaritan Scales Burning Arizona Building to Save Children Trapped Inside
As a police officer tried to figure out how to get inside the building, a man seemingly appeared out of nowhere and sprang into action to save the little girls.
A good Samaritan in Arizona is being lauded for his bravery after springing into action to help a police officer save two children trapped inside a burning apartment.
Bodycam footage showed the police officer in Mesa, Arizona, throwing rocks to break open the window.
The children inside could be heard screaming as the officer tried to figure out how to get to them. Just then, a man appeared out of nowhere.
“Do we have a ladder or anything?” he asked. “No, I don't have a ladder,” the officer replied.
Like Spider-Man, the man hopped a fence, stood on an air condition unit and ripped out the window frame with his bare hands.
As smoke billowed out, he hoisted himself into the burning building and moments later, reappeared at the window with a baby wearing only a diaper.
As the officer rushed the toddler to a medic, the hero citizen climbed back inside to find the other child. He reemerged with a little girl.
The girls, aged 2 and 6, are expected to make a full recovery.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Exclusive: Alleged 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Speaks on Money, Romance and Allegations in 1st Sit DownEntertainment
New York Begins Stopping Homeless People From Sheltering on City's SubwaysHuman Interest
Lina Sardar Khil Case: $250,000 Reward Announced as Loved Ones Mark Missing Girl's 4th BirthdayHuman Interest
California Man Living in Ukraine Refuses to Live in Fear Ahead of Imminent Russian InvasionPolitics
Skydiving Instructor Dies Day After After Freak Accident Where Parachute Failed to Open on Jump in TexasHuman Interest