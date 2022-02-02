Rhode Island Boys Save Neighbors' Dogs From Fire After Spotting Smoke Coming From House

Two quick-thinking Rhode Island boys are being hailed heroes for springing into action when they realized a neighbor's home was on fire and rescued the neighbors' dogs.

The pair were passing a neighbor's house when they heard the fire alarm going off. When they called the family to raise the alarm, they learned that the family was away, but that their dogs were still inside.

The youngsters, aged 12 and 13, didn't hesitate to save the pups. After getting the code to open the front door, the pair were met with smoke and two dogs, who ran out of the home.

"Get the dogs!" one boy says to the other as he went into the home in harrowing moment caught on the family's doorbell camera.

Inside the house was a third dog trapped in his crate.

"Call 911! Call 911!" the other boy replied, but the first continued into the home, running upstairs to free the third dog.

After freeing the dog, the boy runs out of the house, with the dog not far behind.

"Get out! Come on!" one of the boys says to the dog.

The dog listens to the command and runs out. "I got the dogs out! I got your dogs!" one of the boys says.

Mario Comella and Anthony Lombardi are the courageous boys who saved the dogs from the home, located outside of Providence.

Homeowners Athena DiBenedetto and John Salisbury think the fire started when one dog turned on the stove, igniting a wooden chopping board. They had nothing but praise for the boys for taking the actions they did.

"These boys are heroes. We could've lost everything," Salisbury told Inside Edition.

Mario said he realizes running into the smoky house was dangerous and he wouldn't do it again.

