Parachuter in California Rescued by CHP After Flying Into Peak and Losing Consciousness

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:27 PM PST, January 14, 2022

The victim had significant injuries, but, luckily, he was okay.

When a parachuter crashed into a peak and was rendered unconscious, California Highway Patrol came to the rescue by air. 

Luckily, a fellow parachuter saw what happened to the victim and landed safely to help him out until medics could arrive. 

Time was of the essence as rescuers say they had less than 15 minutes to get to the parachuters and get them out. 

They were losing daylight, and the injured man was tangled in his parachute. 

But after sending an officer down, he quickly got the man untangled and strapped into a harness. 

CHP says the patient suffered significant injuries and was taken to a hospital to receive care. 

