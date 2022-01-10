27 People Rescued From Floating Ice Broken From Eastern Wisconsin Portion of Green Bay Shore

Human Interest
27 people were rescued from ice chunk floating off Green Bay.27 people were rescued from ice chunk floating off Green Bay.
Brown County Sheriff's Office
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:32 PM PST, January 10, 2022

After being stranded for 90 minutes, over two dozen people were rescued from ice that had drifted away.

On Saturday morning, a chunk of the frozen Green Bay off of Wisconsin floated away with over two dozen people on it, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office. 

Many of the 27 people rescued were ice fishing when the ice floated away, and all were stranded for about 90 minutes, according to authorities. 

During the rescue, the hunk floated about three-quarters of a mile, ending up about a mile from the shore by the time it was all done, according to CBS News.

Airboats from the Brown County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were able to rescue eight passengers at a time.

According to the sheriff’s office, a barge traveling through the bay might have been the cause for the break.

Sharing photos of the rescue, the sheriff's office wrote, "Happy to report a good ending to this extremely dangerous situation!"

Related Stories

Rescuers Save Dog Stuck in Frozen New York State Pond
New Jersey Police Chief Recalls Rescuing Mom and 2-Year-Old From Frozen River: 'She Just Kept Screaming'
Rescue Shih Tzu Saved From Frozen Pond by Ohio Firefighters After Escaping During Transport to Animal Shelter
Off-Duty Navy Sailor Helps Survivors of Capsized Boat Get to Floating DevicesNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Beloved Comedian Bob Saget Dies at Age 65
Beloved Comedian Bob Saget Dies at Age 65
1

Beloved Comedian Bob Saget Dies at Age 65

News
At Least 8 Children and 9 Adults Killed in Devastating Bronx High-Rise Fire
At Least 8 Children and 9 Adults Killed in Devastating Bronx High-Rise Fire
2

At Least 8 Children and 9 Adults Killed in Devastating Bronx High-Rise Fire

News
Crew of a Ship in Turkey Has Adopted Lollipop the Cat After It Was Born Onboard
Crew of a Ship in Turkey Has Adopted Lollipop the Cat After It Was Born Onboard
3

Crew of a Ship in Turkey Has Adopted Lollipop the Cat After It Was Born Onboard

Animals
Climate Change Is Causing Europe's Largest Glacier Mass to Rapidly Melt
Climate Change Is Causing Europe's Largest Glacier Mass to Rapidly Melt
4

Climate Change Is Causing Europe's Largest Glacier Mass to Rapidly Melt

Human Interest
Apple AirTag Tracking Device Was Slipped Into Model's Coat at Bar Without Her Knowing
Apple AirTag Tracking Device Was Slipped Into Model's Coat at Bar Without Her Knowing
5

Apple AirTag Tracking Device Was Slipped Into Model's Coat at Bar Without Her Knowing

Crime