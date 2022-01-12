A food delivery driver in Michigan sprang into action when he spotted a baby boy in only a diaper wandering the streets in near-freezing temperatures.

Robert Jackson III spotted the 2-year-old toddler as he drove down 8 Mile Road in Detroit on his way to make a food delivery for DoorDash Sunday.

“He was just in the middle of the street,” he said.

Jackson pulled over and wrapped the child in his jacket and put him in his warm car.

The little boy’s hands, lips and fingers were purple from the cold, Jackson said. The child had on only a diaper and socks.

“Oh my God, this is just horrible. This is horrific. I've never seen nothing like this in my life,” Jackson could be heard saying as he recorded video footage of the incident.

Jackson flagged down another driver and asked them to call 911.

“There's no telling how long this little baby has been out in this cold weather,” Jackson said. At the time it was 38 degrees outside, with the wind making it feel like it was 29 degrees.

Jackson comforted the youngster until cops arrived.

Detroit police determined the little boy had wandered out of his home, where his 16-year-old sibling was babysitting him at the time. Jackson spotted the toddler about a block away from his home, officials said.

It was not clear how long he was outside before Jackson found him. He was taken to Children’s Hospital to be evaluated. Police contacted Child Protective Services and later determined that the incident was an accident. No charges are expected to be filed.

