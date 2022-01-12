DoorDash Driver Rescues Toddler Found Wandering Detroit's 8 Mile in Only a Diaper and Socks

Heroes
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:09 AM PST, January 12, 2022

Robert Jackson III spotted a 2-year-old toddler as he drove down 8 Mile Road in Detroit on his way to make a food delivery for DoorDash Sunday.

A food delivery driver in Michigan sprang into action when he spotted a baby boy in only a diaper wandering the streets in near-freezing temperatures.  

Robert Jackson III spotted the 2-year-old toddler as he drove down 8 Mile Road in Detroit on his way to make a food delivery for DoorDash Sunday. 

“He was just in the middle of the street,” he said.  

Jackson pulled over and wrapped the child in his jacket and put him in his warm car.  

The little boy’s hands, lips and fingers were purple from the cold, Jackson said. The child had on only a diaper and socks.  

“Oh my God, this is just horrible. This is horrific. I've never seen nothing like this in my life,” Jackson could be heard saying as he recorded video footage of the incident.   

Jackson flagged down another driver and asked them to call 911.  

“There's no telling how long this little baby has been out in this cold weather,” Jackson said. At the time it was 38 degrees outside, with the wind making it feel like it was 29 degrees. 

Jackson comforted the youngster until cops arrived.  

Detroit police determined the little boy had wandered out of his home, where his 16-year-old sibling was babysitting him at the time. Jackson spotted the toddler about a block away from his home, officials said.  

It was not clear how long he was outside before Jackson found him. He was taken to Children’s Hospital to be evaluated. Police contacted Child Protective Services and later determined that the incident was an accident. No charges are expected to be filed. 

Related Stories

Seattle Man Rescued After His Home Slides Off Its Foundation Following Heavy Rain
Hunter Rescued After Suffering Injuries From a Buck in the Cold
6-Week-Old Kitten in Arizona Gets Rescued From Drain After Being Trapped Over a Week

 

Baby Rescued From Under Car Wreck Reunites With Saviors on 1st BirthdayHeroes

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults
Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults
1

Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults

News
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack
2

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack

Entertainment
Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother
Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother
3

Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother

Crime
Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm
Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm
4

Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm

Crime
Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
5

Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease

Human Interest