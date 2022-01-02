One kitten didn’t know it, but people were trying to get him to safety for over a week.

This was after neighbors reported meowing coming from an underground pipe in Phoenix, Arizona.



He ran, and ran, for days, until the Arizona Humane Society and Phoenix firefighters used a humane trap, and food, to lure him out.

Animal Hospital staff says the kitten was underweight, had fleas, and had some stomach issues.

It will take a couple of weeks to get him ready to leave the hospital.

Once he’s strong enough, the kitten is headed to a hero’s residence — the home of one of the firefighters who rescued him.

