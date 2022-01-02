6-Week-Old Kitten in Arizona Gets Rescued From Drain After Being Trapped Over a Week
The kitten was underweight, had fleas, and had some stomach issues after it was rescued, but it's now on the mend.
One kitten didn’t know it, but people were trying to get him to safety for over a week.
This was after neighbors reported meowing coming from an underground pipe in Phoenix, Arizona.
He ran, and ran, for days, until the Arizona Humane Society and Phoenix firefighters used a humane trap, and food, to lure him out.
Animal Hospital staff says the kitten was underweight, had fleas, and had some stomach issues.
It will take a couple of weeks to get him ready to leave the hospital.
Once he’s strong enough, the kitten is headed to a hero’s residence — the home of one of the firefighters who rescued him.
