Kittens Found in a Massachusetts Dumpster Are Recovering
Eight kittens were rescued from a dumpster in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and taken in by local shelters and foster homes.
Eight kittens were rescued from a dumpster in Holyoke, Massachusetts.
Half of the kittens are estimated to be about three weeks old, and were found within a bag inside the dumpster. The remaining half, estimated to be around a month old, were outside of the bag next to the others in the dumpster.
"It’s frustrating and disgusting to think that a human being would resort to dumping them in a dumpster as opposed to just calling a shelter or a rescue group or finding help for them instead of literally discarding them like they're trash," Fiskaa said to Western Mass News.
Robin Fiskaa, president of Halfway Home Cat Rescue Inc. told local outlets that while they arrived flea-ridden, all of the cats are doing well.
The older cats were staying at another local shelter and the younger ones are being cared for in a foster home as they grow, according to the local outlet.
Many have expressed interest in the kittens, but the shelter shared through a Facebook post that they are currently not available for adoption.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor on US Military Flight While Evacuating AfghanistanHuman Interest
Parents Identified After Newborn Is Found Inside Dresser Drawer Left in Chicago Alleyway on Trash Day: CopsCrime
The Resiliency of Oakland Teens Amid the 2020 School Year Is Highlighted in Peter Nicks' 'Homeroom' on HuluInspirational
Texas Brothers, 6 and 8, Steer Car to Safety After Dad Shot Dead While Driving on Freeway, Cops SayCrime
White Customer Lectures Servers to Speak English at Canadian Restaurant in Apparent Anti-Asian RantHuman Interest