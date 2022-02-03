North Carolina firefighters have saved a dog named Zeus from a quarry by using a crane, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Zeus and another dog ran into the quarry of Vulcan Materials.

Unfortunately, the other dog jumped off a ledge and died.

Zeus was trapped until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control unit and a group of Charlotte firefighters arrived with a crane to free him, according to the Charlotte Fire Department’s Facebook post.

The pup received a quick check-up, but was released back to his owners, according to WCNC Charlotte.

