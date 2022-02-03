North Carolina Firefighters Use Crane to Save Dog Who Ran Into Quarry
Charlotte first responders used a crane to get a dog that had been trapped in a quarry back to his owners.
North Carolina firefighters have saved a dog named Zeus from a quarry by using a crane, according to WCNC Charlotte.
Zeus and another dog ran into the quarry of Vulcan Materials.
Unfortunately, the other dog jumped off a ledge and died.
Zeus was trapped until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control unit and a group of Charlotte firefighters arrived with a crane to free him, according to the Charlotte Fire Department’s Facebook post.
The pup received a quick check-up, but was released back to his owners, according to WCNC Charlotte.
