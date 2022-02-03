North Carolina Firefighters Use Crane to Save Dog Who Ran Into Quarry

Animals
Zeus after being rescued
Facebook
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:19 PM PST, February 3, 2022

Charlotte first responders used a crane to get a dog that had been trapped in a quarry back to his owners.

North Carolina firefighters have saved a dog named Zeus from a quarry by using a crane, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Zeus and another dog ran into the quarry of Vulcan Materials.

Unfortunately, the other dog jumped off a ledge and died.

Zeus was trapped until Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control unit and a group of Charlotte firefighters arrived with a crane to free him, according to the Charlotte Fire Department’s Facebook post.

The pup received a quick check-up, but was released back to his owners, according to WCNC Charlotte.

Related Stories

Colorado Dog Missing for 2 Weeks Rescued From Cliff
Dog With Mouth Wired Shut Is Rescued by Good Samaritan
Dog Trapped Behind Wall Is Rescued After 5 Days
How a Drone and a Sausage Saved a Dog From DrowningAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Accused of Lying, Sheriff in Kendrick Johnson Case Offers $500K for Proof Leading to Murder Conviction
Accused of Lying, Sheriff in Kendrick Johnson Case Offers $500K for Proof Leading to Murder Conviction
1

Accused of Lying, Sheriff in Kendrick Johnson Case Offers $500K for Proof Leading to Murder Conviction

News
How a Woman With Gephyrophobia Braved Driving Over Some of the US's Scariest Bridges
How a Woman With Gephyrophobia Braved Driving Over Some of the US's Scariest Bridges
2

How a Woman With Gephyrophobia Braved Driving Over Some of the US's Scariest Bridges

Investigative
Husband of Ex-Cop Who Police Say Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill Him Says Not a Day Goes by Where He's Not Afraid
Husband of Ex-Cop Who Police Say Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill Him Says Not a Day Goes by Where He's Not Afraid
3

Husband of Ex-Cop Who Police Say Tried to Hire Hitman to Kill Him Says Not a Day Goes by Where He's Not Afraid

Crime
Exclusive: A Look Inside the 2022 Olympic Village Suites With Tessa Maud
Exclusive: A Look Inside the 2022 Olympic Village Suites With Tessa Maud
4

Exclusive: A Look Inside the 2022 Olympic Village Suites With Tessa Maud

Sports
Rhode Island Boys Save Neighbors' Dogs From Fire After Spotting Smoke Coming From House
Rhode Island Boys Save Neighbors' Dogs From Fire After Spotting Smoke Coming From House
5

Rhode Island Boys Save Neighbors' Dogs From Fire After Spotting Smoke Coming From House

Heroes