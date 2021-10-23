A severely abused dog named “Cutie” who somehow escaped her home and wandered into someone else’s yard had her mouth wired shut when she was found by a good Samaritan on Wednesday, according to a published report.

"Her mouth had been wired shut causing deep lacerations while exposing her bone and tissue. We’ve stepped in to provide an emergency foster home and medical care for this severe case of abuse,” the Kansas Humane Society posted on their Facebook on Thursday.

The post continued: "It is absolutely heartbreaking to see abuse like this, especially when the dog is still incredibly friendly and loving despite the horrors she has been through."

Chollett Bucl, who has fostered more than a hundred animals for the Kansas Humane Society, was called by the non-profit agency because she needed 24-hour care to heal before they are able to operate on her.

“We’ve had some pretty serious things with dogs but nothing like this before,” Bucl told KAKE News. "I'm almost afraid that nose might come off. But I don't know if that's a possibility.”

Ericka Goering, marketing director with the Kansas Humane Society urged anyone who knows of any animal abuse that is happening to reach out to Animal Control.

Bucl, who said Cutie is in good spirits, is now calling for justice.

"We have cruelty laws that are punishable. So I'm hoping that something is done. I'm hoping the people, if they're found, they're prosecuted," said Bucl.

To help cover Cutie's medical expenses, the Kansas Humane Society is asking for donations that can be made through their website at https://bit.ly/3G7XjFS. And, if someone suspects animal abuse, they are encouraged to contact animal control. In Wichita at 316-350-3360.

