A Pennsylvania woman who experienced a holiday miracle when a mystery man saved her life after her car crashed is finally getting to meet her hero.

Good Samaritan Robert Williams pulled off the highway when he spotted a flipped car on the side of the road last week, only to discover that the driver was still wedged inside the vehicle.

Grandma Carla Long was heading to a doctor's appointment near her home in Chester County when she lost control of her car after driving over a slick spot.

She soon found herself trapped in her overturned car, and as motorists kept driving by the crash she said that she began to fear the worst.

"I was crying. I was bawling my eyes out, because I’m like, 'I’m gonna die here,'" Carla recalled while speaking to Inside Edition's Les Trent.

Things took yet another turn moments later though when a second car hit that same spot in the road and crashed into Carla's vehicle.

That car almost hit Williams, but he managed to jump out of the way at the very last second.

"I heard something coming toward us, [Robert] jumped completely out of the way, and another truck rolled right on top of me," Carla said .

Once freed from her car, Carla headed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, including a concussion.

She told Les Trent at the time that she wanted to meet the man who saved her that day. Robert only stayed with Carla until emergency workers arrived on the scene, and then quickly went off on his way.

"I want to hug him," Carla said through tears. "I can't give him anything for Christmas, but I at least want to tell him: I owe him everything."

Her wish has finally come true, thanks to a friend of Robert's son who caught the segment on Inside Edition and reached out.

Inside Edition's Les Trent was there for the emotional reunion, as Carla places a small gift under the Williams family's Christmas tree.

"I'm glad you're alright," says Robert.

"You were the only one who stopped," says Carla through tears of joy.

A lifesaving rescue and now, a hug for a hero.

