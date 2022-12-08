Grateful Grandma Searching for Mystery Man Who Saved Her Life After Crash Left Her Trapped in Overturned Car

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:44 AM PST, December 8, 2022

Carla Long says that she was heading to a doctor's appointment near her home in Chester County when she lost control of her car after driving over a slick spot.

A Pennsylvania woman will get to spend the holidays with her seven grandchildren thanks to a mystery man who saved her life after she crashed her car.

Carla Long tells Inside Edition's Les Trent that she was heading to a doctor's appointment near her home in Chester County when she lost control of her car after driving over a slick spot.

She soon found herself trapped in her overturned car, and as motorists kept driving by the crash she says that she began to fear the worst.

"I was crying. I was bawling my eyes out, because I’m like, 'I’m gonna die here,'" Carla recalls.

Then, just as she thought all hope might be lost, a hero appeared to save the day.

The man walked over to the car to check on Carla and then called 911, alerting emergency responders to the location of the crash.

Things took yet another turn moments later however when a second car hit that same spot in the road and crashed into Carla's vehicle

"I heard something coming toward us, the man jumped completely out of the way, and another truck rolled right on top of me," Carla says.

Once freed from her car, Carla headed to the hospital to be treated for her injuries, including a concussion.

She is now searching for the man who saved her that day. It seems the Good Samaritan only stayed with Carla until emergency workers arrived on the scene, and then quickly went off on his way.

"I want to hug him," Carla says through tears. "I can't give him anything for Christmas, but I at least want to tell him: I owe him everything."

 

 

