A Georgia family lost three of its members after a fatal car crash following a son’s football game.

The three members of the Jakes family of Columbus, Georgia, were traveling home after a football game in Thomasville on Oct. 7, when they were involved in the fiery collision, reported WTVM.

The family members lost in the crash were father Byron, mother Katrina, and daughter Kamryn. They left behind their 15-year-old son and brother, Braylon, whose football game they were returning home from, according to WSB-TV.

Braylon, as he normally would, rode the bus home from the game with his fellow teammates, according to WSB-TV.

Braylon’s grandmother is now left to look after him after losing his parents, but she says he is trying to stay happy despite the tragedy, she told WTVM.

“Braylon is hanging in there right now. He’s doing fine. He’s laughing and happy right now. His football team was out here yesterday and they had such a fun time. He joked around and played,” said Jacqueline Jakes, Braylon’s grandmother, told WTVM.

“Right now, he’s doing ok.”

Katrina Jakes, also leaves behind an older son, Brian, reported WTVM.

According to a Facebook post, Bryon was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and Katrina was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

The facebook post lists Braylon’s Cash App which is accepting donations for funeral expenses and support during this time. His Cash App is $Brayj23.

Related Stories