Michigan School Bus Drivers' Quick Thinking Helps Track Down Missing Toddler Taken With Stolen Vehicle

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:25 AM PDT, October 11, 2022

Frantic parents whose car was stolen with their 2-year-old son inside got lucky when they flagged down a local school bus driver. His quick thinking, along with the actions of a second bus driver, helped find the boy and reunite him with his parents.

Two school bus drivers helped track down a missing toddler who was inside his mom’s vehicle while it was carjacked

Dave Skinner was on his regular route in Grand Rapids, Michigan, when frantic parents suddenly flagged him down. They told him that their car had been stolen along with their 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

Skinner called 911 and immediately alerted all school bus drivers on his radio dispatch system to be on the lookout for the child.

Within minutes, another bus driver realized she had just passed a child standing by himself in a driveway. She turned around and rushed back to help the boy onto the bus, putting him on the front seat, tenderly wrapped in his blanket.

“I have the baby,” she said on the radio. 

The news quickly spread, and the bus driver drove off to reunite the boy with his family. He was returned to his parents’ loving embrace in the tearful handoff. 

The stolen vehicle was found, but not the carjacker. 

Related Stories

4-Year-Old Carjack Victim Calls Mom From Back Seat
Great-Grandmother Brutally Beaten by Carjacker Who Later Died in Crash
Disturbing Video Shows Uber Driver Hanging Onto Car as Teenage Carjacking Suspects Sped Off Before Crashing
Carjacking Suspect Leads LAPD on Chase With Baby in the Backseat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland
Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland
1

Man Rows Across the Atlantic in Record-Breaking, 3,000-Mile Journey From New York to Ireland

Human Interest
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus
Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus
2

Man Suspected of Killing Arizona Professor Is a Former Grad Student Who Was Barred From Campus

Crime
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'
Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'
3

Well-Dressed Man Seen Leaping Across 23rd-Story Ledges in NYC Is a Leak Repair Supervisor: 'I Do It Every Day'

Human Interest
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected
Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected
4

Woman Rammed by Rodeo Bull Credits It With Saving Her Life After Cancer Is Detected

Human Interest
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say
Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say
5

Texas Doctor Allegedly Tampered With IV Bags to Harm Patients, Prosecutors Say

Crime