Two school bus drivers helped track down a missing toddler who was inside his mom’s vehicle while it was carjacked.

Dave Skinner was on his regular route in Grand Rapids, Michigan, when frantic parents suddenly flagged him down. They told him that their car had been stolen along with their 2-year-old boy in the backseat.

Skinner called 911 and immediately alerted all school bus drivers on his radio dispatch system to be on the lookout for the child.

Within minutes, another bus driver realized she had just passed a child standing by himself in a driveway. She turned around and rushed back to help the boy onto the bus, putting him on the front seat, tenderly wrapped in his blanket.

“I have the baby,” she said on the radio.

The news quickly spread, and the bus driver drove off to reunite the boy with his family. He was returned to his parents’ loving embrace in the tearful handoff.

The stolen vehicle was found, but not the carjacker.

