Newly released video of a Washington, D.C. carjacking appears to show the driver hanging onto the side of his car as the suspects sped away. Mohammed Anwar, 66, was working as an Uber Eats delivery driver when two teenage girls, 13 and 15, allegedly tried to steal his car.

“It’s my car!” Anwar can be heard saying in the video.

The car then accelerated and sped away before a loud crash was heard. The witness recording the incident ran down the street and found the car flipped on its side and two teens climbing out of the wreck.

Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014, was killed in the crash. The teens have been charged with felony murder and armed carjacking. Police say one of them is a suspect in another carjacking from three months ago.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Anwar’s family.

“Anwar was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one. He leaves behind a family, near and far, who cherish, love, and miss him dearly,” the GoFundMe page's creator wrote.

