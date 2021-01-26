Amazon Driver Rescues Baby Still Strapped in Car Seat After Alleged Carjacking

An Amazon driver came to the rescue, literally, when the quick-thinking delivery driver spotted a baby stranded in a car seat on the side of the road after an apparent carjacking in Texas.

“I never expected to find a baby,” Juan Carlos Flores told KTRK News.

Flores said he had been driving along his normal delivery route in Northern Houston when he spotted a car seat with an infant inside. He told the news outlet that seeing the baby on the side of the road made him want to cry.

“How could someone have the heart to leave the child on the side of the road?” said Flores, who took the baby to a nearby home whose owner called the police.

Mirna Garcia, the homeowner, told KTRK that she gave the police her surveillance camera and showed footage of the baby getting left on the road by the suspected carjacker.

“He must have realized pretty quickly that there was a baby in the vehicle,” neighbor Garcia told the outlet.

Garcia said the baby was there for about 20 minutes, and there were about six vehicles that drove by and nobody saw the precious bundle. “It was trash day that day, so you wouldn’t have realized something was there on the corner.”

The suspect later abandoned the car, The New York Post reported.

Houston police said the carjacking occurred when the baby’s mother left the car to check that she locked her apartment, and when she returned to the parking lot, the vehicle and her baby were gone, KPLC reported.

Garcia said she cared for the baby until police arrived and reunited the child with his mother, KPLC reported.

There are no suspects arrested in connection to the case, the Post reported.

