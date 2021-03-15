While taping for his pizza review show in Chicago last week, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and his crew witnessed a brazen car theft as the cameras were still rolling. In a matter of seconds, the thief sped off, clipping a parked cop car as he peeled away from the sidewalk.

Portnoy carried on with the review before realizing that a crime had taken place right behind him.

“We've been doing this pizza review thing now for close to four or five years. There's been a lot of weird stuff. I’ve never had a car robbery,” Portnoy told Inside Edition.

Police didn’t pursue the thief because they say it’s policy not to get into high-speed chases involving car thefts.

