A Oklahoma teenager died and another was injured after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday authorities said.

The SUV police spotted speeding and began to pursue just before 3 a.m. was allegedly driven by a 15-year-old girl and had a 13-year-old passenger, according to KSWO-TV.

While leading police on a high speed chase, the driver of the SUV lost control and the vehicle went off road before hitting a building on OK-152 at E. 3rd Street in Sayre, authorities said.

The 13-year-old girl who was a passenger died after being pinned for 30 minutes in the vehicle before the local fire department could free her, KOKH-TV reported.

She sustained head injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, KSWO reported.

The 15-year-old driver was transported to the local hospital in good condition.

The incident remains under investigation, officials said.

Related Stories