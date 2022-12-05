Man Who Jumped to His Death at Disneyland Was California Elementary School Principal: Cops
Christopher Christensen left a long goodbye note on Facebook before he fell to his death at Disneyland.
A man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland was an elementary school principal and musician who played throughout Southern California.
Christopher Christensen, 51, was found dead Saturday night after a caller reported a man had fallen from the amusement park's Mickey & Friends parking structure, according to authorities.
He had been scheduled to make a court appearance Monday in connection with misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges, according to reports. He had pleaded not guilty to both counts in November.
Authorities said his death was most likely a suicide.
He was the principal at Newland Elementary School and left a long post on his Facebook account not long before he died.
"This is not an ideal way to go out, but at least I get a chance to say some final words to those who I love and adore," the post said.
On his page, Christensen referred to an argument with his wife last month.
"Unfortunately, two weeks ago she and I got into a heated argument at home in front of the girls. Tempers were flared and strong words were exchanged between us," the post said. There was no physical violence directed toward anyone, he wrote.
Christensen had previously been the principal at Courreges Elementary School in Orange County, where he had worked for 22 years.
His colleagues and friends remembered him as a dedicated professional.
“There’s going to be a huge impact on a lot of young children. His kids at school absolutely loved and adored him, his teachers adored him and those who worked with him adored him,” violinist Dianna Gray told the Daily Breeze.
