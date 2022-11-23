A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly making plans to use fentanyl for the murder-suicide of her and her 8-year-old daughter, according to published reports.

Family members of Skye Naggy, 29, told police that the woman claimed she and her 8-year-old daughter were being called by God and would be dying soon, and she was in search of fentanyl to help in the process, according to local reports.

Police say on Oct. 25, Naggy was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation and about an hour and a half later, she was discharged, according to WTAE.

According to the local outlet, court documents say doctors ruled her warrant was punitive and released her.

"It's possible that she just talked her way out of that and convinced the mental health staff that her family was the problem and not her," Chief Shawn Denning of the Greensburg Police Department said to WTAE.

An aunt was supposed to get custody of Naggy's daughter, but police said they couldn't find the girl or Naggy after she was released, according to CBS News.

According to the outlet, police say that shortly after her release, they went to where the child was staying, but she and Naggy were both gone.

Police told the outlet that a “frantic search” ensued, and detectives were able to track Naggy's phone to find both her and the child in the woods with a Bible, according to reports.

According to the outlet, court documents show authorities discovered the girl had opiates and fentanyl in her system, but is now safe with family.

Police also found numerous handwritten letters from Naggy, one of them saying, "If I cannot talk, it's OK drink the apple juice! I will meet you in heaven,” per the report.

"She had all intentions of a murder-suicide," Denning said to the outlet, "and the officers and their diligent work saved the life of that little girl."

According to published reports, Naggy was involuntarily committed to behavioral health services again. Per court documents, she is now in jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.

Naggy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of the first degree, attempted drug delivery resulting in death, attempting aiding suicide, corruption of minors and kidnapping and was denied bond, according to the reports.

