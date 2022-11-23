Pennsylvania Woman Arrested After What Police Call Attempted Murder-Suicide of Her and Her Child: Reports

Crime
Skye Naggy police photo
Westmoreland County Prison
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:12 AM PST, November 23, 2022

Skye Naggy, 29, is accused of attempting a murder-suicide involving her 8-year-old daughter using fentanyl, according to published reports.

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested after allegedly making plans to use fentanyl for the murder-suicide of her and her 8-year-old daughter, according to published reports. 

Family members of Skye Naggy, 29, told police that the woman claimed she and her 8-year-old daughter were being called by God and would be dying soon, and she was in search of fentanyl to help in the process, according to local reports.

Police say on Oct. 25, Naggy was taken into custody for a mental health evaluation and about an hour and a half later, she was discharged, according to WTAE.

According to the local outlet, court documents say doctors ruled her warrant was punitive and released her.

"It's possible that she just talked her way out of that and convinced the mental health staff that her family was the problem and not her," Chief Shawn Denning of the Greensburg Police Department said to WTAE.

An aunt was supposed to get custody of Naggy's daughter, but police said they couldn't find the girl or Naggy after she was released, according to CBS News.

According to the outlet, police say that shortly after her release, they went to where the child was staying, but she and Naggy were both gone.

Police told the outlet that a “frantic search” ensued, and detectives were able to track Naggy's phone to find both her and the child in the woods with a Bible, according to reports.

According to the outlet, court documents show authorities discovered the girl had opiates and fentanyl in her system, but is now safe with family.

Police also found numerous handwritten letters from Naggy, one of them saying, "If I cannot talk, it's OK drink the apple juice! I will meet you in heaven,” per the report.

"She had all intentions of a murder-suicide," Denning said to the outlet, "and the officers and their diligent work saved the life of that little girl."

According to published reports, Naggy was involuntarily committed to behavioral health services again. Per court documents, she is now in jail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.  

Naggy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of the first degree, attempted drug delivery resulting in death, attempting aiding suicide, corruption of minors and kidnapping and was denied bond, according to the reports. 

Related Stories

Grandfather Charged With Child Neglect in Alleged Hot Car Incident
Father of Missing 4-Year-Old Arrested on Child Neglect; Confessed to Leaving His Son Alone, Court Documents
Mother of Boy Found Dead in Suitcase Believed He Was a Demon: Cops
Mother Charged With Neglect After Baby Rescued From Hot Car in Florida

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Natalia Bryant, Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant, Files for Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker: Reports
Natalia Bryant, Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant, Files for Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker: Reports
1

Natalia Bryant, Daughter of Late Kobe Bryant, Files for Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker: Reports

News
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
2

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
Florida Teens at Ranch Awoken by Male Camp Employee Standing Over One of Them: Report
Florida Teens at Ranch Awoken by Male Camp Employee Standing Over One of Them: Report
3

Florida Teens at Ranch Awoken by Male Camp Employee Standing Over One of Them: Report

Crime
What We Know About Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
What We Know About Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich
4

What We Know About Colorado Springs LGBTQ Nightclub Shooting Suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich

Crime
University of Idaho Murders: What We Know So Far
University of Idaho Murders: What We Know So Far
5

University of Idaho Murders: What We Know So Far

Crime