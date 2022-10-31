The Indiana mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase believed her son was possessed, according to a probable cause affidavit for arrest filed by the Indiana State Police.

The boy’s mother, Dejaune Ludie Anderson, 37, made several disturbing social media posts discussing demonic possession, exorcism, and "death attacks" regarding her young son, according to the court documents.

According to Fox 59, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in San Francisco in connection with the case, and the San Francisco Criminal Courts tell Inside Edition that Anderson is at-large and has been charged as a fugitive.

Both women are wanted on charges of neglect of a dependent and obstruction of justice, according to the outlet.

According to the affidavit, Anderson, a Georgia native, believed her son was a demon who needed to be killed or exorcised. Per the document, Coleman and Anderson made social media posts regarding exorcisms and “beings appearing to be children,” under what are referred to as “vanity names”:

On Jan. 5, 2022, Coleman wrote, “I’m using my blood for this ritual.”

On Feb. 19, Anderson wrote that she needed to get in alignment to exorcise “a very powerful demonic force from within my son.”

On March, Anderson wrote, “Stop getting caught up in the vessels of this realm. You guys get caught up with how old the body is, if they adult and kids, etc,

“Don’t even know it’s a full-grown demon in the child body telling you what to do because you didn’t choose your soul. Better start using your 3rd eye.”

According to the affidavit, the posts from Coleman and Anderson under “vanity names” continued into March and April.

Per the documents, around March 18, 2022, Anderson made the following posts:

“Can’t wait to tell this story”

“About that exorcism”

“A book about living with a demonic child”

“And a podcast”

Around April 8, Dawn Coleman posted on her Facebook, “Just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and to E ruin lives you better check to see if the children that you think are children = actually have souls or if theyre not menevolent beings with a soul and in a child Avatar,” according to the document.

The post continued, “Magic is real curses are real and there are some very powerful evil beings there that will curse your womb and then some. p Nothing is what It seems and we are catering to evil beings in children et ‘avatars that aren't even children. Yall need to rise most of won't most will be wiped out because of your demons in this paradigm has no room for that. AK MG.”

Anderson was released from jail on April 11, and posted on her social media shortly after saying she, “Just got out of jail on a mission,” and that she, “...had to do some praying and killing,” per the document.

According to the affidavit, on April 12 under a different “vanity name,” Anderson tagged a user on Twitter in a post saying, “I have survived the death attacks from my 5-year-old throughout the 5 years he has been alive. I have been able to weaken his powers through our ‘blood. 1 have his real name and he is 100 years old. Need assistance.”

Two days later, historical cell tower location data placed both women’s phones in the area where the suitcase with the 5-year-old’s body was found, according to the affidavit.

Related Stories