A Florida grandfather has been charged with child neglect for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old granddaughter in a hot car at an airport car rental site, authorities said.

David Towner, 62, was released Tuesday on bail and ordered to have no contact with his grandchild, according to online court records.

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies responded Monday to the Daytona Beach International Airport after Hertz employees found the abandoned girl in a returned rental car, authorities said.

The 1-year-old girl had been in the vehicle for about 45 minutes when workers found her, the sheriff's office said, noting she was warm and her face was streaked with dried tears but she was breathing normally. The temperature was about 80 degrees.

The child's mother also called 911 to say she'd just found out her father, Towner, had left her daughter in the rental car, according to a transcript of the emergency call made by the mom.

Mother: "I picked my dad up at the airport and he was dropping a rental car off and ... he left my daughter in the rental car at Daytona International Airport.”

The 911 operator had already been notified of the incident, authorities said.

Mother: "I'm gonna meet them at the airport. I'm going as fast as I can."

Dispatcher: “Okay. Alright. Make sure you're following all traffic laws.”

Mother: "No, that's not gonna happen. My baby is in the car.”

Dispatcher: "Ma'am, listen to me, listen to me. Take a deep breath. Listen to what I'm saying. I am pretty sure that she is safe. I'm almost positive that this is the call that this is in reference to.”

Towner was remorseful and cooperative when questioned by deputies, the sheriff's office said.

“The child was scared and hot, but thankfully in good health when checked by paramedics,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

