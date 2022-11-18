The investigation into the death of a Georgia mother comes to a close after the county coroner rules her death a suicide, according to police.

The mysterious death of Georgia mother, Debbie Collier, was ruled a suicide, a shock to many after the investigation began as a homicide investigation, according a news release from the Habersham County Sheriff, Joey Terrell.

This news comes after the Habersham County Coroner and medical examiner determined the cause of death.

The autopsy revealed Collier's cause of death as inhalation of superheated gases, thermal injuries, and hydrocodone intoxication,” said the sheriff.

“It’s pretty evident that she started the fire. From what I saw and what I considered to be the case is that this was a self-inflicted death, but I was relying on the results of the autopsy and the doctor at the lab to make the final call,” Habersham County Deputy Coroner Ken Franklin told Now Habersham.

Collier’s body was found burned and partially naked at the bottom of a ravine one day after she went missing and sent $2,385 to her daughter through Venmo, accompanied by a chilling message.

The message the daughter received was to the effect of “they won’t let me go, there is a key to the house underneath a flower pot,” said police.

The autopsy report supports Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden's recent statement she made on the “Crime on the Record” podcast about how she believed her mother committed suicide.

“She was dealing with stuff that she didn’t want to burden me with,” Bearden said while on the podcast.

“The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office would also like to extend our deepest sympathies to Mrs. Collier’s family and friends,” said Terrell. “It is our hope and prayer that the findings of this investigation provide some form of closure and allow for the healing process to begin.”

