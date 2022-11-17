The owner of the Los Angeles house where actress Anne Heche crashed her car in a fatal, fiery explosion has sued the actor's estate, claiming she was "ravaged" by the fire that destroyed her home.

The August accident nearly killed Lynne Mishele, she alleges, and caused her house to collapse.

The 53-year-old Heche was driving at more than 90 mph, authorities said, before her Mini Cooper slammed into the one-story home in L.A.'s Mar Vista neighborhood. The ensuing explosion kept firefighters at bay for nearly an hour before they could extricate her from the wreckage.

Heche was critically injured and died days later after her family removed her from life support.

An autopsy determined she had drugs in her system including cocaine and fentanyl, authorities said.

Mishele, who said in her suit that she was only feet from where the car came to rest, claims the crash has left her “completely traumatized, unusually startled by hearing loud noises, plagued by nightmares and flashbacks of the incident, terrified of walking outside, and, atop that, without a place to live.”

The self-employed woman seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages alleging negligence, infliction of emotional distress and trespassing.

Heche's car “careened off of the road and barreled through the front of (Mishele’s) house and deep into its interior,” the lawsuit said. “The front end of the car, incredibly, came to a halt just feet away from Plaintiff and her pets."

