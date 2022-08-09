Actor Anne Heche stopped at a Venice Beach hair salon about 30 minutes before a fiery crash that landed her in a coma with multiple injuries, a stylist tells Inside Edition.

Richard Glass took a selfie with Heche after she bought a red wig from his salon.

“She looked up top and said, ‘Hey, can I buy that red wig?’ I said, ‘Sure.’ So I went up to grab it for her, I told her, ‘It’s not cut or styled.’ She says, ‘No worries. I want it anyway,’” Glass said.

Part of the wig appears to be visible in a photo of the car’s interior. One report says a vodka bottle was also pictured in the image.

Glass says that Heche did not appear to be drunk or impaired when she visited his salon.

“She wasn’t slurring her words. She had bright, beautiful, blue eyes. She was just a sweet girl,” Glass said.

After the random encounter, Glass went on about his day at the salon, before news came of the accident.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ and just started praying for all involved," Glass said.

In the Friday crash, Heche careened into a Los Angeles house and crashed through the entire length of the home, according to neighbors first on the scene who recounted the incident to Inside Edition.

Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit and run in connection to the incident, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez said.

Heche’s condition is far worse than originally believed. According to her spokesperson, she is in critical condition and on a ventilator. Her burns will require "surgical intervention" and she has "a significant pulmonary injury.”

