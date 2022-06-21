Alabama Teen Dies From Electrocution Following Car Crash
17-year-old Dylan Pegues suffered serious injuries after a car crash in Auburn, Alabama.
An Alabama teen has died from suffering electrocution after a car accident.
Dylan Pegues, an Auburn High School student, soccer player, and photographer, ran his car off the road into a ditch and hit a telephone pole, according to local outlet WRBL.
According to the outlet, Pegues endured an electric shock throughout his body. His family told WTVM that he possibly came into contact with a power line while trying to exit the car.
Pegues, 17, was life-flighted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham where he was in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.
A GoFundMe was set up Friday for the teen while he was still in the hospital. The fund had an original goal of $15,000, but over the last few days, more than $50,000 has been donated to his family.
"Dylan has always had such a bright spirit about him. Always smiling, always laughing," his family wrote on the GoFundMe page.
"Dylan is the definition of kind. He always goes out of his way to show compassion and love to anyone and everyone."
