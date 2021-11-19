Just like every bride, Chelsie Hill dreamed of walking down the aisle on her wedding day. But a tragic car accident during her senior year of high school left her paralyzed.

In 2014, Hill met the man of her dreams, Jay Bloomfield.

“I loved Chelsie’s attitude and just her whole vibe, her smile, she always seemed just so positive when I saw her,” Bloomfield said.

Fast forward seven years, and the two lovebirds were ready to say, “I do.”

“I promised myself that I would walk down the aisle, that I would do anything I could to walk down the aisle,” Hill said.

Using leg braces and a walker covered in white fabric, the 29-year-old was determined to walk down the aisle. All wedding guests rose as Hill made her big appearance.

Bloomfield turned to see his bride, and his expression said it all.

“I lost it. It took everything in me just to keep standing. I’m an emotional guy, and when I saw her, I was just blown away,” Bloomfield said.

Hill was escorted by her father and stood for every second of the ceremony.

“Thinking about being at the altar with him and confessing my love in front of all of my friends and family, I wanted to be eye-to-eye. And I don't think there's anything wrong with not being eye-to-eye, but my decision for my part of the wedding — that's what I wanted,” Hill said.

Hill also stood during their first dance as husband and wife.

“I really want people to see it and go, ‘Well if she can, I can,’” Hill said.

