Cars flipping on busy freeways seems like a scene pulled out of an action movie, but this was very real.

Four teenagers and a 12-year-old allegedly stole an SUV, according to police. It ended in a high-speed chase, and Florida Highway Patrol just released the video from May 2021.

Authorities say Ft. Lauderdale Police tried to pull the SUV over after they responded to an attempted burglary call. But the SUV kept driving, reportedly hitting a bicyclist named Michael Evans before getting on the freeway.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by his sister, Evans suffered neck and spine fractures and had to get staples in his head.

On the freeway, the SUV changed lanes, allegedly trying to get away from the pursuing police and lost control, officials said. It hit the median, other vehicles and ultimately flipped over, authorities said.

Law enforcement then moved in fast to take the suspects into custody.

The five juveniles, who ranged in age from 12 to 16, were taken to a children’s hospital where four were treated for minor injuries, and one was listed as in serious condition.

The identities of the minors involved have not been made public.

