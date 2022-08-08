Anne Heche Under Investigation for DUI, Hit and Run, After Slamming Car Into Los Angeles Home

Before crashing into a home in Los Angeles Friday, Anne Heche first hit a garage in a separate incident. Video footage obtained by TMZ showed a vehicle authorities said was operated by Heche backing up and taking off, tires squealing.

Then Heche careened into a house, crashing through the entire length of the home, according to neighbors first on the scene of the fiery car crash who recounted the dramatic incident to Inside Edition.

Heche’s Mini Cooper plowed into a home and then kept going, the car reportedly coming to a stop two feet from where the resident was sitting in a bedroom.

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire," read a GoFundMe campaign created for Lynne Mishele. "Lynne and her family very narrowly escaped physical harm, and for that we are very, very grateful. The home, however, was completely burned.

"Lynne lost her entire lifetime of possessions, mementos, all equipment for her business," the GoFundMe page continued. "With firefighters' help, she was able to pull a few damaged sentimental belongings from the wreckage. Everything else is gone."

After tackling a blaze caused by the crash, firefighters haul the battered, debris-covered car from the house. Heche was brought out on a gurney.

Alec Baldwin, who starred with Heche in the 1996 movie “The Juror,” has come under fire for a video message he sent to Heche after the crash. “I hope everything is OK. I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I’m sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you,” he said.

“She put lives in danger,” one commenter wrote in response to Baldwin’s message.

“Thank God there weren’t any children playing in that garden,” another person replied.

Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit and run in connection to the incident, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told CNN. According to one published report, a vodka bottle was found in Heche’s car.

Investigators are awaiting results for a blood draw Heche underwent the day of the crash, officials told CNN. The case will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office once police complete their investigation, Hernandez said.

As of Sunday, Heche reportedly remained hospitalized in stable condition, having suffered severe burns.

