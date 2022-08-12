Anne Heche has died after being critically injured in a car crash last week.

On Aug. 5, the 53-year-old actress was caught on camera speeding through a quiet Los Angeles neighborhood before she crashed into a home. She was trapped in the inferno, inhaling heavy smoke, for over an hour.

She suffered a severe anoxic brain injury due to lack of oxygen, her family said in a statement.

Heche remained in a coma in critical condition, until her family announced Thursday she was not expected to survive and was staying on life support to determine if any of her organs were viable for donation.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” her family said in a statement.

The actor rose to fame portraying twin sisters on the soap opera “Another World,” winning a Daytime Emmy for her work.

She later starred in a slew of other television and film roles, including “Donnie Brasco,” “Catfight” and “Gracie’s Choice.” She also had several roles on Broadway.



Although Heche was declared brain dead, which makes her deceased by California law, her family says her heart was kept beating Friday so they may harvest her organs, which was her wish.

