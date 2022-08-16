A newly-released 911 call is shedding light on the terrifying aftermath of Anne Heche’s fiery Aug. 5 car crash.

A neighbor called the police as the horror unfolded next door, when Heche’s vehicle tore through the home.

But the caller had no idea that the driver who crashed into the house was the famed actress. He told the operator that the house was on fire.

Chaos unfolded as the neighbor tried to douse flames with a hose, and the operator asked if anyone was trapped in the car.

“Try and get the driver out of the car if we can, but I need you to stay in a safe location,” the operator told the caller.

Before the crash, Heche was caught on camera speeding through the quiet Los Angeles neighborhood. She breathed in thick smoke for more than an hour before she was rescued and later died from her injuries.

New video from inside the wrecked home shows firefighters taking stock of the damage. The crash seems to have destroyed the entire house.

The director of Heche's last completed film, in which she plays a rodeo trainer, announced the film will be dedicated to the actress when it's released this fall.

