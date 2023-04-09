Meet the “Possum Queen” of Texas.

Jessica White was having fun with friends at a bar two hours outside Houston just after midnight when the opossum moseyed on in like he owned the place.

“I don't know what I was thinking there's a possum in bar got to get him out,” the 28-year-old tells Inside Edition. “I walked over…my friends are like ‘you're gonna get bit.’”

She says she even asked the opossum if it was OK and put her hand out like you would in front of a dog.

The cowgirl in daisy dukes and boots carried the opossum through the bar by its tail while trying to figure out the best place to set him free.

She said the animal was about 10 to 15 pounds and when she finally found a place to let it go, some of the male patrons at the bar wanted to pet it.

White says she is “blown away” over her newfound attention, adding, “I never expected anything like this,” after the clip of her with the marsupial went viral.

