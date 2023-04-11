A Florida mom who spent her life savings paying for her daughter’s cancer treatment has won the lotto, according to reports.

Geraldine Gimblet of Lakeland claimed a $2 million top prize from the “$2,000,000 Bonus Cashword” scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee last week, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced Gimblet chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

Gimblet said in a press release, "At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best. He found the last one!"

Gimblet's daughter was emotional during the ceremony when her mom collected her prize because the matriarch spent her life savings trying to save her daughter’s life as she got cancer treatment.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer. My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her!" Gimblet’s daughter said in a press release.

The $10 scratch-off game launched last May and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000.

Related Stories