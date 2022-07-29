Lottery fever is sweeping the country and the big question many players are asking is: Are there strategies you should follow to boost your odds of picking the winning numbers?

Lottery expert Richard Wheeler says if you want the jackpot all to yourself, you should pick high numbers.

“What you can do to increase your odds is pick numbers a little higher, usually that means

picking numbers in the 60's. The last three draws there have been numbers in the 60's and that's why it's rolled over no one is picking those numbers,” he said.

Another tip he shared is not to pick birthdays because, “Well simply because that's what a lot of people do. So think about it, one through 12 and for birthdays and anniversaries, you end up sharing with other people.”

Wheeler says buying in bulk with a bunch of co-workers or friends could increase your chances.

An executive at the Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers chain bought 50,000 tickets for Tuesday’s lottery and their winnings came to just $5,000 on a $100,000 investment.

The Mega Millions jackpot drawing of an estimated $1.1 billion comes Friday at 11 p.m. EDT. The cash payout on that grand prize would be $648.2 million, according to CBS News.

