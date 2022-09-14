A large mudslide gushed down a southern California hillside after heavy storms and completely destroyed a popular restaurant in its path.

The Oak Glen Steakhouse and Saloon in Yucaipa, east of Los Angeles, is owned by Rick and Lori Nudsen. They made headlines in 2014 after winning $180 million in the California Lottery.

Video shot by Dr. Roger Seheult shows a wave of thick mud flowing into the parking lot of the restaurant as a man ran away shouting, “Get out of here!”

“I heard this rumbling. It was like this unearthly rumble,” Seheult said.

Inside Edition examined the debris and thick sludge that now coat the restaurant’s walls, floors and kitchen. Dozens of family members and employees were there working to clear out the mud.

Fortunately, the restaurant was closed at the time, says Brandon Gallegos, the owner’s son.

“This is catastrophic, but [we’re] thankful that no one was here,” Gallegos said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help their staff.

Related Stories