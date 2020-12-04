2 People Missing, Homes Destroyed in Alaska Mudslides

Two people are missing following devastating mudslides in the remote Alaskain town of Haines.

Six people were feared missing, CBS News reported, but four have been found while two citizens are still outstanding in the town, Alaska State Troopers said Thursday. It is unknown as far as the health status of the four recovered.

The mudslide, officials said, was caused by heavy rains as they soaked much of southeast Alaska. Numerous other, smaller slides were also reported as well as massive flooding in the area.

Multiple homes were destroyed in Haines due to the mudslides. Haines has about 2,500 residents.

State Troopers also said rescue crews from Juneau traveled about 100 miles north to Haines on Thursday morning, and others will be arriving throughout the day.

The Alaska Department of Transportation called the landslides and flooding in the area "devastating."

