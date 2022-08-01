What Lotto Winners Should Do After Hitting the Jackpot, According to Experts

Who won the staggering Mega Millions jackpot? That’s the burning question on the minds of many one day after one very lucky person won the $1.3 billion lotto jackpot at a gas station outside Chicago, Illinois.

The Speedway gas station is in Des Plaines, where just 60,000 people live. The station is located near O’Hare International Airport, and one rumor making the rounds is that the winner is an American Airlines flight attendant.

That the gas station is located so close to the airport could mean the winner is from just about anywhere. Whoever did win the astounding jackpot should take to heart several tips experts have shared.

The very first thing the winner should do is take a selfie with the winning ticket, that way if it is ever lost, the person will have evidence they won.

The ticket should be put in a bank deposit box or a safe to ensure it remains secure.

Lottery expert Walt Blenner said winners should not come forward until they put together a team of advisors, including a good lawyer and accountant.

Other tips include making a list of financial goals, changing one’s phone number to avoid unwanted calls and to set up a P.O. Box for mail. Winners should also consider shutting down or making private social media accounts so people cannot find them online.

Lotto winners in Illinois can ask for anonymity, which means we may never know who just became an instant billionaire on Friday.

Related Stories