Virginia Man Wins $250K Lottery by Playing Numbers He Says He Saw in a Dream
Alonzo Colman, a retiree from Henrico, Virginia, spent $2 on the state’s Bank a Million game and later won a quarter million.
Many dream about money, but one Virginia man’s dream won him a quarter of a million dollars.
Alonzo Colman, a retiree from Henrico, spent $2 on the state’s Bank a Million game on an unusual sequence of numbers: 13, 14, 15, 16, 17,18, claiming those numbers came to him in a dream, according to lottery officials.
Colman split his wager four ways, having four sets of numbers, and one of his sets won him $250,000.
“It was hard to believe,” Colman told Virginia state lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”
The game Bank a Million is only available in Virginia.
Officials say the odds of winning any prize are 1 in 18.3. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 3.8 million.
More than $2 million is generated daily for Virginia's K–12 public schools by the Virginia Lottery.
By the end of the fiscal year on June 30, 2021, lottery customers generated more than $765 million in financing for public education.
