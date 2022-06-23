A Florida man who hit the jackpot credits his new fortune to his tiny, pregnant dog. Leonard Linton is $2 million richer, and he told Florida Lottery officials it's all because of his dachshund, Ivy.

Linton, 42, told Florida Lottery officials in a news release that he had received a call saying Ivy was not feeling well. Linton took an alternate route home to get to Ivy as soon as possible. Along the route, he made a pit stop at a Stop & Shop and purchased a scratch-off.

"I still can't believe it. This is life-changing,” Linton told Florida Lottery.

Linton claimed a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000 at the the Lottery's June 20 press release stated.

The Florida Lottery posted a photo on Twitter of Linton and Ivy with their big win.



When asked what he was going to do with the money, Linton told officials, “I'm definitely getting Ivy a new kennel.”

The Stop & Shop where Linton purchased his ticket is set to receive receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, according to the press release.

Launched in January, the $10 game 100X THE CASH offered more than $337.9 million in cash prizes, including eight top rewards of $2,000,000.

